Kate Middleton's gorgeous new handbag has a very romantic story We're in love with this accessory…

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with husband Prince William for a surprise outing on Tuesday – and we couldn't help but notice her gorgeous new arm candy.

Kate's beautiful bag is a luxurious piece from British designer Grace Han, which has a very sweet story behind it.

Inspired by romantic messages, the Love Letter bag, £1,595, features an elegant envelope closure. The brand's description reads: "Its distinctive envelope closure is an ode to love letters of the past, present and future."

Kate carried her new Grace Han handbag on Tuesday

Describing the Love Letter range, which also features larger tote bags, backpacks, clutches and wallets, the designer's website adds: "A collection of handbags and leather accessories inspired by love in all forms."

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet finalists from the Hold Still project

We're not surprised the sentimental British brand has caught Kate's eye – based in Knightsbridge, designer Grace Han celebrates family values, female strength and elegant craftsmanship in her creations.

Love Letter top handle bag, £1,595, Grace Han

The fashion line shared a beautiful picture of the Duchess with her new handbag on Instagram on Tuesday, simply writing: "HRH The Duchess of Cambridge carrying her new Grace Han Love Letter bag."

Royal fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Congrats!! Such a gorgeous bag," and another adding: "Really classy, simple and elegant."

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat

Kate and William's joint engagement on Tuesday saw the Duchess teaming her new accessory with a gorgeous red coat from Alexander McQueen, and pretty new hoop earrings from Daniella Draper.

She appeared to wear a black silk skirt and white top underneath

The couple met with some of the 100 finalists of Kate's Hold Still project which documented life in the UK during lockdown, including Hackey Food Hub volunteer Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayed, who featured in the image 'Sami', taken by Grey Hutton – and oncology pharmacist Joyce Duah, who took the photograph 'All in this Together'.

Later that day, the Duchess was pictured filming for the Pride of Britain Awards with Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway, wearing an ultra-chic trouser suit from Smythe.