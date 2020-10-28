We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Sofia of Sweden ditched the gloomy winter colours in favour of a light ensemble for her latest outing with husband Prince Carl Philip – including rainbow stripes and retro cream shoes.

On Wednesday, the royal couple – who share two children together, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel – spent the day in Varmland County in Sweden to see how it has been affected by COVID-19. During their trip, they visited restaurant and vineyard, Kulinarika at Aplungen.

Pictured arriving in the rain with an umbrella in hand, Sofia looked as elegant as ever wearing a black rollneck jumper and cream pleated midi skirt – an outfit that would fit perfectly in the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe.

To finish off her look, the Princess added cream square-toed leather boots that were reminiscent of the popular 60s shoe. Want to get your hands on a similar pair?

They remain popular in high-street stores, with Shein stocking a knee-high pair for £31.99 while ASOS are selling leather ankle boots for £29.99.

Although the main part of her outfit was neutral, Sofia added a splash of colour with her autumnal jacket which featured peach and pale pink horizontal stripes running down the length of the fabric.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the royal swapped her usual wardrobe for scrubs as she completed a three-day intensive training programme at Sophiahemmet University College. Sofia, who is an honorary chair member at the college, assisted hospital staff with non-medical related tasks.

Sofia and Carl also gave royal fans a never-before-seen glimpse inside their wedding day as they celebrated their fifth anniversary in July. Among the ten new intimate photos of their big day was a snap of Princess Sofia taking a selfie with her father Erik and the couple sharing a kiss during their wedding reception.

The royal bride looked stunning in a silk crepe wedding dress overlaid with Italian silk organza. The gown, which was created by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt, featured intricate couture lace made by José María Ruiz and a beautiful train that was hand-cut and then hand-stitched in the designer's atelier in Stockholm.

