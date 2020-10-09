Princess Beatrice dons show-stopping LBD for night out with friends

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out with friends on Thursday, heading to London's Connaught Hotel for a glam evening.

The newlywed was seen leaving the upmarket venue, and we're in love with Beatrice's velvet dress!

She donned Maje's 'Ripicow' frock, which is perfect for a night out on the town, with sweet floral patterning, a high mock neck and of course a chic velvet finish.

Although the 32-year-old's exact dress is sold out, we're pleased to report that ASOS has a fabulous LBD haul, with one of our favourites being the popular brand's 'Velvet Cupped Sweetheart Mini Dress,' which is similar to Beatrice's in length, and features gorgeous balloon sleeves and a swooping neckline.

Beatrice paired her dress with a smart black facemask, and wore her glossy tresses loose.

Beatrice rocked her LBD!

Just a day earlier, the royal's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, was seen leaving The Connaught in an equally stylish outfit.

Velvet Cupped Sweetheart Mini Dress, £36, ASOS

Covering up her up baby bump in a chic navy jacket from Zara, 30-year-old Eugenie paired the piece with black leather trainers and a pretty tiger patterned dress by Sandro that matched the colour of her coat.

Eugenie at the same venue just a day earlier

Slung across her shoulder was a funky, eye print leather bag by artist INÉS FIGAREDO, from which the Princess could be seen pulling her phone as she exited the luxurious venue, revealing that it was encased in a chic red leather cover.

Eugenie also wore her auburn hair loose and covered up her face with a stylish printed mosaic mask by Rashid Johnson, looking every inch the fashionista.

Moments later, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also seen leaving the upmarket hotel, sporting a trendy wax jacket in khaki alongside black jeans and a smart pair of brown brogues.

Oh to be as stylish as the royal sisters!

