We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain is without a doubt one of the world's most stylish royals and on Thursday the monarch kept all eyes on her when she attended the National Fashion Industry Awards in Madrid.

RELATED: Queen Letizia steals the limelight in stunning recycled Massimo Dutti dress

READ: Kate Middleton makes rare change to her look with quirky new ring

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia of Spain's style evolution

Dressed to impress, Letizia turned to one of her favourite designers – Massimo Dutti – for the event, donning the dreamiest pleated skirt from the brand. Putting together the ultimate monochromatic ensemble, the mum-of-two teamed her cream midi with a silky black blouse and a matching tailored coat.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's stunning favourite maternity dress revealed

Letizia was pictured at the National Fashion Industry Awards on Thursday

As for her accessories, Letizia polished off her look with statement earrings, a simple black clutch and patent court shoes. She wore her brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Donning a protective face mask for the occasion, the monarch kept all focus on her eyes, modelling a brown smokey shadow complete with a lick of mascara.

In love with Letizia's floaty skirt? While it's no longer available to shop on the Massimo Dutti website, we've found a stylish alternative from the high street.

Pleated skirt, £25.99, Zara

Priced at £25.99, Zara is selling this pleated midi online. Made from recycled PET plastic, like that used in water bottles, it's high waisted and fitted with a contrast elastic waistband. The perfect desk-to-daywear skirt, pair your new purchase with a black turtleneck and heeled ankle boots for winter.

When it comes to diplomatic dressing, Letizia often turns to Massimo Dutti for her outfits, and she regularly recycles a number of her favourite pieces from the brand to carry out royal duties. Sending fans wild, last month the monarch headed to the AECC headquarters in Madrid, wearing the label's floral shirt dress, which she had previously worn in 2019 to the UNICEF Spanish Committee Awards. Teaming her navy frock with black strappy stilettos, the royal looked absolutely stunning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.