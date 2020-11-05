The meaningful story behind Duchess Camilla's new brooch revealed The Duchess of Cornwall is Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles

A new portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been released to mark her appointment as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles after the Duke of Edinburgh transferred the role to her back in July.

Clarence House's official Instagram page shared Camilla's official Colonel-in-Chief photograph, taken on 13 October at Clarence House, the royal residence she shares with Prince Charles.

Dressing for the occasion, the Duchess wore a beautiful green dress with a black trim, which was modelled on the Rifles' own uniform. It featured the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics, which have bugles on them.

Perhaps most notable was her brooch, standing in contrast to her dark outfit, which was commissioned by The Rifles. It was formally presented to Camilla by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, who wore a dark blue pleated skirt and matching jacket at the time.

Clarence House released this official new photograph of Duchess Camilla. Credit: Chris Jackson, Getty Images

According to Clarence House, the silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today. Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield.

To finish off her elegant look, Camilla layered two gold necklaces as well as pearl drop earrings, styling her blonde hair into a bouncy blowdry.

Camilla was presented with the brooch by General Sir Patrick Sanders, Colonel Commandant of The Rifles. Credit: Clarence House

In a video message for the Riflemen, the royal said: "Riflemen, with the rest of our nation, I am profoundly in your debt for all that you do, especially during these troubled times. Continue to uphold those qualities of discipline, courage and sense of humour that my father spoke of and be proud of all that you represent.

"Wherever you may be viewing this message, on operations in Afghanistan, deployed to Estonia, on exercise in the U.K. or indeed, enjoying some much-deserved leave, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

