Duchess Camilla switches up her style in elegant suit for new outing

The Duchess of Cornwall has wowed us again with her latest royal outfit, looking elegant in a blue skirt suit for Tuesday's engagement with Medical Detection Dogs.

Camilla's beautifully-tailored outfit was made by royal couturier Mr Roy – and she teamed it with her trusty DeMellier handbag, her knee-high black boots and a pretty floral face mask which was gifted to her by a member of the public. How lovely is that?

The royal also styled her cool blonde hair in her usual bouncy style, and added leather gloves to her look for extra warmth.

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall sees Medical Detection Dogs in action

She visited Paddington Station to watch two COVID-detection dogs have their remarkable sense of smell tested in an everyday environment.

The Duchess, who has backed the charity's work since 2004, described the dogs as "simply remarkable, so impressive".

Camilla co-ordinated her face mask with her chic skirt suit

It was certainly a fashion change for Camilla, who also stepped out for an outdoor visit on Monday – giving us some Duchess Kate vibes with her more laidback look.

Camilla dressed comfortably for her visit to Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, wearing a khaki Musto jacket, matching trousers and her classic Dubarry boots - which are royal staple loved by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, too.

Camilla rocked a more laidback look at Westonbirt, The National Arboretum

Camilla's own Dubarry boots are a special pair - which she was given in 2016 at the 30th Anniversary Garden Party for the National Osteoporosis Society at St James Palace.

And just last week, the royal wowed royal fans with a chic monochrome look during her visit to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London, adding a gorgeous leopard print mask to her ensemble.

She wowed with a chic monochrome look recently

The Duchess' gorgeous photo garnered nearly a thousand comments on the Clarence House Instagram page in under a day.

"This is officially my new favourite outfit choice by The Duchess," one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your Royal Highness, amazing, fashionable, chic... you look great! We in our 70s can show them can't we!"

