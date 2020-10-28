Duchess Camilla recycles powder blue suit for new outing Camilla looked elegant as ever

The Duchess of Cornwall recycled one of her most memorable looks to join Prince Charles on an official visit of the Headquarters of the Bank of England on Wednesday. Camilla and the Prince of Wales met with the Governor to understand the Bank’s role in supporting the national economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

All eyes were on Camilla in her powder blue suit featuring pretty textured detailing on the jacket. She added a blue patterned face mask for protection, which boasted an abstract fauna and flora print.

The Duchess completed her ensemble with her favourite dragonfly brooches from Van Cleef & Arpels, which she has been spotted wearing on a number of occasions, and a pair of black boots.

The Duchess of Cornwall was beautiful in blue at the Bank of England

If Camilla's petal cut suit looks familiar, it's because she previously wore the two-piece during her tour of New Zealand last autumn.

At the time, she teamed it with a tiered pearl necklace, a cream handbag and the very same dragonfly brooches.

Camilla first wore the suit in New Zealand last November

Camilla has been making a number of stylish appearances in recent days. On Tuesday, she sported a blue skirt suit for an engagement with Medical Detection Dogs.

Her beautifully-tailored outfit was made by royal couturier Mr Roy – and she teamed it with her trusty DeMellier handbag, her knee-high black boots and a pretty floral face mask which was gifted to her by a member of the public.

Camilla looked chic in her recycled suit

It's been a busy week for Camilla, who also stepped out for an outdoor visit on Monday – giving us serious Duchess Kate vibes with her uncharacteristically casual look.

Camilla dressed for the drizzly weather for her visit to Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, donning a khaki Musto jacket, matching trousers and her classic Dubarry boots, which are loved by both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess' look last week was one to remember

And who can forget the Duchess' amazing outfit last week? She royal wowed royal fans with a chic monochrome look during her visit to the Pepper Pot Centre in Ladbroke Grove, London, adding a pop of colour with a leopard print mask.

The stylish look went down a storm with Clarence House's Instagram followers, who inundated the post with compliments. "This is officially my new favourite outfit choice by The Duchess," one follower wrote, with another adding: "Your Royal Highness, amazing, fashionable, chic... you look great! We in our 70s can show them can't we!"

