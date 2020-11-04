Duchess Camilla recycles sentimental coat for special engagement The Duchess has owned the coat for over 13 years!

The Duchess of Cornwall wore a very special outfit on Wednesday when she visited Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla – who is Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles – paid her respects to British soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars by placing a cross in the Field of Remembrance. During her visit, she also listened to prayers read by The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend David Hoyle, before taking part in a two-minute silence.

Looking as elegant as ever, Camilla was pictured wearing a deep green midi coat featuring black fluffy cuffs and a matching collar. Pinned to her coat were two brooches including a traditional red poppy and her Rifles brooch.

She added a matching black hat featuring a feather and heeled winter boots, while a ruffled white blouse could be seen poking out of her sleeve – a look that may be familiar to royal fans.

The Duchess has actually owned the coat for over thirteen years and has worn it to meet soldiers of 4th Battalion The Rifles on several occasions in the past. Back in 2007, Camilla paired it with black tights, knee-high boots and the same hat as she presented operational service medals to soldiers returning from a six-month deployment to Iraq.

The Duchess recycled a stunning green and black coat for the occasion

Meanwhile, her 2017 outfit included a wide-brimmed hat, leather gloves and what appears to be a similar white ruffled top underneath. So it comes as no surprise that the 73-year-old recycled her coat and hat for the occasion.

Camilla also opted for a very similar ensemble back in July, including the same green and black colours and her Rifles brooch. During a long-distanced engagement with the Duke of Edinburgh, the pair took part in a ceremony for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles.

Camilla was pictured wearing a very similar outfit in 2007

As Camilla received her new title at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, she wore a beautiful dress which was modelled on the Rifles' own uniform, in bottle green with a black trim, and featured the same buttons as worn on the soldiers' tunics – which have bugles on them.

Wednesday was likely the last royal engagement the Duchess will attend in person for the next few weeks, with the UK set to head into its second coronavirus lockdown on Thursday.

