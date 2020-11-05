We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Resuming her diplomatic duties on Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain surprised fans when she stepped out in an uncharacteristically casual look for her latest royal engagement. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the monarch made sure to wrap up warm for her meeting at the FAD headquarters in Madrid. Donning a simple back jumper, Letizia teamed her cosy knit with a tailored coat, grey checked trousers and lace-up ankle boots.

RELATED: Queen Letizia floors royal fans in the most stunning Massimo Dutti skirt

READ: Kate Middleton’s favourite bag now comes fun-sized – and we NEED it in every colour!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Queen Letizia's style evolution

Accessorising with a black clutch bag, the royal made sure to adhere to social distancing measures, wearing a disposable mask for her visit. As for her hair and makeup, she styled her brunette hair in loose, glossy curls and kept her makeup natural and dewy.

MORE: Workwear ideas from the royals: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

Queen Letizia was spotted attending a meeting in Madrid

While Letizia's exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we've found a number of affordable alternatives from the high street, so you can recreate her desk-to-daywear look.

Perfect for anyone looking to build a capsule wardrobe, you can never go wrong with a plain black jumper, and this round-necked knit is extremely versatile. Priced at £9.99, you can shop this timeless top from H&M, and it's also available in five other colours.

Black jumper, £9.99, H&M

Meanwhile Zara – which is coincidentally one of Letizia's favourite brands – is selling these near-identical trousers for £19.99. Made from recycled PET plastic, like that used in water bottles, they're fitted with a mid-waist, front pockets and adorned in a classic checked print.

Checked suit trousers, £19.99, Zara

Completing the ensemble, we've found this belted button-up coat which costs £85 from River Island but you better act fast – it's selling like hotcakes!

Black belted coat, £85, River Island

Queen Letizia is undoubtedly a royal fashion icon and her latest style choices have been making headlines. Just last month the Spanish monarch kept all eyes on her when she attended the National Fashion Industry Awards in Madrid. Recycling the dreamiest pleated skirt from Massimo Dutti, she paired her floaty midi with a silky black blouse and a matching tailored coat – so glam!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.