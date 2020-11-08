Duchess Camilla pays her respects in black lace on Remembrance Sunday The royal looked as elegant as ever

The Duchess of Cornwall was among the royals present at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London on 8 November.

Camilla, 73, was dressed appropriately for the moving event and wore a black coat with an elegant lace trim, layered over the top of what appears to be a lace dress.

Pinned to her left lapel was her new Rifles brooch and a poppy as a mark of respect to honour fallen soldiers from the First World War and other conflicts.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family reunites for moving Remembrance Sunday service

She also added a matching black hat in the shape of a rose and accessorised with leather gloves and a four-strand pearl and diamond choker.

GALLERY: The royal family reunite for moving Remembrance Sunday service

READ: Why the Queen stood apart from Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla on Remembrance Sunday

The service was closed to the public for the first time in history this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the public had been asked in advance not to gather at the Cenotaph.

Camilla wore a black lace-trim coat and pearl accessories

Around 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph annually for the National Service of Remembrance to witness the two-minute silence at 11am.

Earlier this week, the Duchess wore a familiar outfit for her visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.

MORE: Duchess Kate looks sombre in black military coat at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess at the Field of Remembrance

Camilla sported a deep green midi coat featuring black fluffy cuffs and a matching collar – a sentimental piece which she has owned for over thirteen years and one she has worn to meet soldiers on several occasions previously.

Pinned to her coat were two brooches including a poppy design known as the 'Returning Home Brooch' and her Rifles brooch.

Clarence House released a stunning new portrait of the Duchess to mark her official appointment as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles regiment. Camilla took over the role from her father-in-law, the Duke of Edinburgh, in separate handover ceremonies at Windsor Castle and Highgrove House in July.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.