Duchess Kate looks sombre in black military coat at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge has attended the annual Remembrance Sunday service alongside her husband Prince William, and was seen wearing an elegant black military-inspired coat featuring square shoulders and contrasting white buttons.

The royal paired her coat with a matching black hat, gloves and three poppies - which could be in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars. Wearing her hair up in a sleek low bun, the Duchess showed off her pearl drop earrings which looked similar to the Duchess of Cornwall's accessories.

WATCH: The royal family reunites for moving Remembrance Sunday service

The service was closed to the public for the first time in history this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the public had been asked in advance not to gather at the Cenotaph.

Kate and Camilla at the Sunday service

Around 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph annually for the National Service of Remembrance to witness the two minute silence at 11am.

Kate's sombre look was a far cry from the outfit she wore during her appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards last week.

The mother-of-three donned a rainbow-printed silk blouse from London-based fashion brand Lisou.

The Duchess looked beautiful at the Pride of Britain Awards

During the coronavirus pandemic, the rainbow has become a symbol of support for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS workers.

The Duchess told viewers: "Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.

"Many have had to leave their families for weeks on end, some have come out of retirement to help, while others have stepped into new roles to play their part in the fight against coronavirus.

"And it is not just the medical teams - all NHS staff have played a crucial role through this time.

"During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our key workers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do."

