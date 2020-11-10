We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Letizia was photographed on Tuesday wearing a killer outfit we need to get our hands on.

As she stepped out for a meeting with the Royal Board for Disabilities in Madrid, the Spanish royal, who is a member of the council, wore a stunning houndstooth pencil skirt, which she teamed with a striking red jumper and a contrasting white coat.

Designed by Hugo Boss, the skirt has actually been in Letizia's wardrobe for some time. The royal previously added the matching top and a pair of red stilettos as she attended the Fine Arts Gold Awards ceremony in Cordoba, Spain in 2019.

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's style change dramatically over the years

Want to replicate Letizia's look? Hugo Boss unfortunately no longer sells the exact skirt, but you can get your hands on a similar A-line style for £139. Or if a pencil skirt fit is what you're looking for, Karen Millen's knitted version is currently in the sale for £62.30.

To complete her latest outfit, the former journalist, who is married to King Felipe VI, accessorised with a black belt, red leather clutch bag, patent maroon heels and an all-important face mask.

Queen Letizia looked stunning for a meeting with the Royal Board for Disabilities

While many members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, have opted for face coverings that follow the same print or colour of their outfit, Letizia kept it simple in a blue surgical mask.

As for her beauty look, she wore her brunette hair in a glossy straight style and kept her makeup natural.

Letizia's outfit on Tuesday was a far cry from her casual ensemble last week. The 48-year-old monarch surprised fans when she arrived for her meeting at the FAD headquarters in Madrid in a simple back jumper, grey checked trousers and lace-up ankle boots.

Considering it was a cold, rainy day, we can't blame Letizia for wrapping up warm!

