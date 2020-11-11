Countess Sophie carries poignant accessory as she speaks at moving Armistice Day service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Earl and Countess of Wessex made a poignant appearance at Wednesday's Armistice Day Service at the National Memorial Arboretum, both giving readings at the moving service.

Sophie, who paid her respects in an elegant navy military coat and her netted Jane Taylor hat, also carried her Lulu Guinness clutch bag which is embroidered with a poppy motif.

The royal has been pictured carrying the pretty accessory as early as 2013, and it's remained a staple in her collection for Remembrance engagements over the years.

WATCH: The Countess gives a moving reading at the service

She also added her enamel poppy pin to her lapel, alongside what looks like one of her RAF military brooches - a special nod to her role as Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Wittering.

The royal couple were accompanied by dignitaries in a service marking the end of the First World War at 11am on November 11 1918.

Sophie carried her Lulu Guinness poppy clutch

After laying a wreath at the main Armed Forces Memorial, Prince Edward read from the Gospel of John, while Sophie read a passage from Phillip Larkin’s poem MCMXIV.

In a special moment following the ceremony, Sophie approached Karen Hextall, 73, from Leicester, who was remembering her late father Bernard Loomes – asking about her poppy pin, which had been made by her daughter.

She has used the bag for a number of Remembrance engagements - pictured here in 2013

Karen, whose grandparents served in the First World War, said her father was always in her thoughts, but "especially today".

"I'm sure there's lots of memories for people's ancestors," she added.

Sophie's poppy-embellished handbag is no longer available to shop, but we have spotted a couple of similar designs from the same collection on eBay.

At Sunday's Remembrance Day service

It comes after the Countess appeared at Sunday's annual Remembrance Day service alongside other members of the royal family – also carrying the same clutch bag, and matching with the Duchess of Cornwall by adding a silver bugle brooch to her Zara cape coat.

Camilla and Sophie both hold roles within the Rifles military regiment, for which the silver bugle horn is used as the cap badge and is worn by every Rifleman today.