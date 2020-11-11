We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall gave a special nod to the Royal British Legion on Wednesday as she used her fashion choices to support a worthy cause.

Camilla opted to wear a poppy print face covering from the Poppy Shop, with proceeds from sales being used to benefit the work of The Royal British Legion in supporting the Armed Forces community.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla observe the national anthem at Westminster Abbey

The Duchess and Prince Charles attended a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.

Camilla looked as elegant as ever in a black crepe dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield, which she accessorised with a Royal Landers brooch and a stunning Philip Treacy hat. Charles wore a Turquoise Mountain mask.

Camilla looked chic in her black ensemble

Camilla, Charles and other attendees wore their face masks throughout the service and guests were unable to sing hymns and the national anthem, God Save The Queen, as per tradition. Only the socially-distanced choir was permitted to sing throughout the service.

Poppy Print Reuseable Face Covering, £9.99, Poppy Shop

During the service, Charles laid a wreath of red roses and bay leaf, a replica of that laid by King George V in 1920, while Camilla lay a posy.

Camilla and Charles both wore face coverings throughout the service

Camilla was first spotted in her poppy print mask last week when she paid her respects to British soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars by placing a cross in Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance.

During her visit, she also listened to prayers read by The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend David Hoyle, before taking part in a two-minute silence.

Camilla first wore her poppy print face-covering last week

Camilla was pictured wearing a deep green midi coat featuring black fluffy cuffs and a matching collar. Pinned to her coat were two brooches including a poppy design known as the 'Returning Home Brooch' and her Rifles brooch.

She added a matching black hat featuring a feather and heeled winter boots, while a ruffled white blouse could be seen poking out of her sleeve.

