The royals joined together for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London, including the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex.

The royal ladies were respectfully dressed in black for the event and we couldn't help but notice that they were sporting the same brooch – but what does it signify?

Camilla and Sophie both hold roles within the same military regiment.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 73, who first wore the silver bugle brooch in September, is the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, taking over the role from the Duke of Edinburgh in the summer.

Camilla's sister-in-law Sophie, 55, is the Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion The Rifles and regularly visits their base in Salisbury.

Camilla's brooch features green gem stones

The silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today. Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in a black jacket with a lace dress underneath for the Remembrance Sunday service, accessorising with a matching floral hat and one of her signature pearl choker necklaces.

Limited edition wool blend cape, £129, Zara

Meanwhile, the Countess of Wessex donned a £129 funnel-neck cape from Zara with a feathered Jane Taylor hat.

The royals adhered to social distancing rules during the service, with Camilla sharing the same balcony as the Duchess of Cambridge but two metres apart.

Sophie stood alongside the Princess Royal's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Queen was accompanied by her lady in waiting.

