Princess Anne wore the most apt accessory for latest royal duty It appears to be a retro piece...

The Princess Royal has been carrying out her royal duties virtually during England's second lockdown and she wore a rather apt accessory for one of her video calls.

Princess Anne, 70, spoke at the virtual World Horse Welfare Conference on Thursday, a charity of which she has been President since 1994.

The Queen's daughter wore a pale pink blouse with a smart checked blazer, accessorising with a gold horse brooch pinned to its lapel.

Anne, who is renowned for her frugal fashion sense, appears to have owned the brooch since the 1980s and has regularly worn the accessory for the races, including Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot.

The royal also styled her hair in its classic chignon for the virtual conference and added a pair of gold stud earrings.

The World Horse Welfare charity works to improve the lives of horses in the UK and worldwide through education, campaigning and hands-on care. The royal family explained in a tweet that the "Princess Royal was delighted to give a Welsh pony called Annie a new home at Gatcombe Park in 2013, through @HorseCharity".

Princess Anne had a successful equestrian career and was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

She also won a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 1971 and two silvers in 1975.

There's cause for celebration for the Princess Royal and her family this weekend as her eldest child Peter Phillips turns 43 on Sunday. Princess Anne's older brother Prince Charles will also mark his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

