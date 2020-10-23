Kate Middleton makes rare change to her look with quirky new ring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge rarely adds any other jewellery to her hands other than her stunning sapphire engagement ring and wedding bands, but that wasn't the case during a recent appearance.

When Kate joined a video call with her husband Prince William to speak with schoolchildren in Pakistan, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she appeared to be wearing a new ring with a chic wraparound design.

MORE: Duchess Camilla sparked a huge fan reaction with her latest outfit

It's hard to see the accessory closely in the video, but one royal watcher suggested that the new piece could the Bvlgari 'Gelati' ring, which costs £1,970.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate appeared to wear a new ring during the video call

It remains a mystery for now, but we're hoping to see the Duchess wear it again soon so we can get a closer look!

And if you love the wraparound style of Kate's new ring, we've spotted a few designs on Etsy that would look equally as gorgeous – we love this minimalist piece that costs just £24.65.

Gold wraparound ring, £24.65, Our Crafty Nest Co @ Etsy

Unlike the Duchess of Sussex, who loves to add stacking rings and statement designs to her look, Kate usually chooses to accessorise with different necklaces and bracelets rather than rings.

Fans caught a glimpse of Kate's new ring

The mother of three does own a beautiful citrine ring that she's added to her look on a few rare occasions – including Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding and Wimbledon 2018.

MORE: Meghan Markle's sparkling new diamond ring revealed

The beautiful yellow stone was at first thought to have been a gift from husband Prince William following the birth of Prince Louis, but it was later revealed to be a cherished piece in Kate's collection dating back over a decade.

The Duchess' stunning citrine ring

The Duchess was pictured wearing the citrine stunner back in January 2008, when she was celebrating her 26th birthday in London.

Kate also owns a beautiful ruby ring and a stunning art deco design that she was gifted by Prince Charles as a royal wedding gift. That's one special jewellery box!