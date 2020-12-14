Princess Eugenie stuns with statement earrings for chic new appearance The royal looked beautiful as she sent a video message

Princess Eugenie looked ultra-chic in a statement pair of hoop earrings as she sent a message to mark ICAP Charity Day last week - and we're in love with her at-home look!

The royal appeared to record the video from her leafy garden, where she wore a classic grey jumper and accessorised with her bold hoops and two pretty pendant necklaces, too.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in printed dress for surprise family appearance

Mum-to-be Eugenie also added some friendship bracelets to her look - a trend the Duchess of Sussex also loves - and of course her sparkling pink sapphire engagement ring.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eugenie made a chic new appearance from her home

The inspiring new clip came as the Princess thanked ICAP for its support of the Teenage Cancer Trust - of which she is a patron - alongside musician Ricky Wilson.

MORE: Zara Tindall's best royal fashion moments – from bold mini dresses to statement hats

"Hello everyone at ICAP, I just wanted to say thank you so much from me on behalf of the Teenage Cancer Trust, that I've been supporting for many many years now," she said.

Eugenie appeared in the sweet video alongside Ricky Wilson

After Ricky touched on the impact the pandemic has had on young people with cancer, Eugenie added: "These people would be alone and not having the support that the Teenage Cancer Trust gives them. We just want to say a big thank you to you - you guys are amazing for doing this."

Countess Sophie at ICAP in 2016, raising funds for Sentebale

The royal family have been involved with ICAP charity events on a number of occasions over the years, with the likes of the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex paying visits to the brokers to raise money on the phones.

MORE: Princess Beatrice spotted in stunning winter coat of dreams

Eugenie is thought to have relocated to Prince Harry and Meghan's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple are expecting their first baby in early 2021, and revealed the news with some sweet social media photos in September.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child

An official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty