Princess Eugenie's latest maternity outfit is too gorgeous - designer boots included

Princess Eugenie was spotted enjoying some clothes shopping in London on Wednesday, heading to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite maternity brands, Seraphine, and picking up something special no doubt.

We're loving her latest maternity look, too! The royal dressed her bump in a chic above-knee black dress, adding a tweed cardigan and a camel coat.

Eugenie finished the look with her studded Chloé 'Susanna' boots and fun lip-print face mask - plus a gorgeous bold red manicure! We wonder if she treated herself after salons reopened in the UK post-lockdown?

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress

In the pictures, the Princess is carrying her new Seraphine purchases in a sizeable shopping bag - so perhaps we'll see her wearing something new from the brand soon.

Duchess Kate wore Seraphine for her first official portrait with Prince George

Memorably, Duchess Kate wore Seraphine throughout her three pregnancies, and also chose a beautiful fuchsia dress from the brand for her first family portrait with a baby Prince George.

Princess Eugenie also made another public appearance on Wednesday evening, appearing virtually to give a short speech at the Salvation Army Christmas Carol Concert.

Her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective shared a pretty screenshot of Eugenie wearing a chic black dress, captioning it: "Our Co-founder, HRH Princess Eugenie, was delighted to give a message of thanks to @salvationarmy at their Christmas Carol Concert tonight.

"Earlier this year we had an incredibly moving visit with modern slavery survivors at a Salvation Army safe house."

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced their happy pregnancy news in September, revealing that they are expecting a baby in "early 2021".

Eugenie spoke at the Salvation Army Christmas concert

The official statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

