Princess Eugenie makes stunning new public appearance in the prettiest floral dress She attended an engagement with the Anti Slavery Collective

Princess Eugenie looked beautiful in one of her favourite floral dresses for a new appearance with the Anti Slavery Collective last week.

The royal joined her co-founder Julia de Boinville to visit a Salvation Army safe house, wearing her Claudie Pierlot 'Romilly' dress.

Eugenie owns the dress in two different patterns and is clearly loving its floaty silhouette during her pregnancy - she has been pictured wearing it on a number of occasions since announcing the happy news that she is expecting.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's happy baby news

Adding her trusty knee-high leather boots and green Maje coat to the look, the royal had autumn dressing nailed - completed by her protective face mask, of course.



Eugenie and Julia visited a Salvation Army safe house

Eugenie and Julia's visit came ahead of Anti Slavery Day, with the caption reading: "In honour of #AntiSlaveryDay, earlier this week our co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville visited a @salvationarmyuk safe house for a socially distanced visit with modern slavery survivors and staff members."

It continued: "They were incredibly moved by the courageous stories of the survivors who had endured sometimes decades of abuse at the hands of traffickers and slave labourers.

Eugenie has been pictured wearing the dress on many occasions

"These incredible individuals have the courage to remain inspired by the prospect of a brighter future, despite their difficult journey in the face of extreme adversity."

In the sweet picture, the two friends were pictured holding some beautiful floral gifts, which were given to them during the visit.

Eugenie and Julia set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

The pair aim to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.