Princess Eugenie's stunning favourite maternity dress revealed She is expecting her first baby in 2021

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced they were expecting their first child in September, and since then the royal has been pictured on a number of occasions out and about in London.

It appears that Eugenie already has a go-to dress during the early months of her pregnancy, too, since she's worn her Claudie Pierlot 'Romilly' dresses during numerous outings.

The Princess owns two versions of the dress, one with pretty blue florals and one with a more decorative botanical design.

Eugenie loves her Claudie Pierlot midi dress

With pretty puff sleeves, and asymmetric hemline and a comfy floaty skirt, we're not surprised Eugenie has been turning to her these favourite frocks to dress her bump!

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's happy baby news

She has owned the dresses for several years, and has also worn them to various events before announcing her pregnancy. In particular, she loves to wear them with knee-high boots and coats during the colder months, and with bare legs and trainers when it's warmer.

Sweetly, the dress also has another special memory attached to it – since Eugenie wore her Claudie Pierlot number for the night before her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018, too.

Shortly before walking down the aisle, the Queen's granddaughter was pictured arriving at Windsor in the floral dress with a pair of gold heart earrings. We can't help but wonder if she is reminded of the sentimental occasion every time she puts it on!

Eugenie has loved her Claudie Pierlot dresses for years

Eugenie and Jack revealed their pregnancy news with an adorable Instagram post, and an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."