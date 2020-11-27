Princess Eugenie is glam in chic zip-up dress for new picture This outfit is gorgeous!

Princess Eugenie was pictured in a new snap on The Anti Slavery Collective's Instagram page on Thursday, and she looked ultra-chic in a gorgeous zip-up black dress!

MORE: Princess Beatrice makes stunning new appearance with ULTRA-exclusive handbag

The close-up shot saw Eugenie posing with her friend and co-founder Julia de Boinville, as the pair wished their followers a Happy Thanksgiving.

"The Anti-Slavery Collective wishes everyone who celebrates it, a very happy Thanksgiving! We are so thankful for each and every person who is raising awareness of modern slavery, fighting to stop it, and rescuing the people are currently victims of it," the caption read.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Princess Eugenie gives rare interview

The happy photo was actually taken back in 2019, when Eugenie and Julia were in New York attending meetings.

The Princess posted a full-length photo of her outfit at the time, writing: "Jules, my co-founder and I, went to various meetings in support of the incredible network of people ending modern slavery."



The sweet picture was shared by the Anti Slavery Collective

Julia and Eugenie launched the Anti Slavery Collective in 2017, with the aim of raising awareness of modern slavery and encouraging change.

MORE: Kate Middleton's go-to Superga trainers are 50% off this Black Friday

The sweet throwback photo comes after it was revealed that the Princess has moved to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, with her husband Jack Brooksbank as they prepare to welcome their first baby in early 2021.

Eugenie posted the full length photo in 2019

While Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in March after stepping back from royal duties, HELLO! understands that Frogmore Cottage will remain their UK residence.

SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

A source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! that "they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family".

Eugenie and Jack have moved to Windsor

Eugenie and Jack are thought to have relocated to the Grade II-listed property in Windsor in recent weeks from their Kensington Palace abode, Ivy Cottage.