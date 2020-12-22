Kate Middleton's white Self-Portrait dress is back in stock but you'd be better be quick

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn some stunning evening dresses in her time as a member of the royal family and fans of Kate's style will be thrilled to know that one of her red carpet frocks is back in stock!

Kate wore a stunning white pleated crochet floral maxi dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London in 2016.

The elegant gown even featured an Angelina Jolie-esque thigh-high split as the Duchess walked down the red carpet.

WATCH: Duchess Kate's BAFTA dresses through the years

The £375 dress is back in stock and we think it would be great for a boho-themed wedding or a special occasion.

It has a guipure lace detail and is the kind of timeless design you could wear again and again.

Pleated crochet floral maxi dress, £375.01, Self-Portrait at Shopbop

Kate accessorised her evening look at the time with her Gianvito Rossi heels in the Bordeaux colour way and a matching Mulberry clutch bag.

The brand has a huge following amongst bloggers and celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Reese Witherspoon, but the mid-range fashion house has plenty of royal fans too.

As well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice frequently rocks their fancy frocks and the Duchess of Sussex is also a big fan.

Meghan wearing a red Self-Portrait dress in Tonga

Meghan sported a black and white lace Self Portrait dress for her debut to the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2017, as well as a green printed number for an Invictus Games Reception with Prince Harry in London.

She also wore a red frock from the brand on the couple's royal tour of Tonga in 2018.

