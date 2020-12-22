Pregnant Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance in pretty tartan pinafore

Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her first child with Jack Brooksbank, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday and filmed a Christmas video message for her Anti-Slavery Collective, wearing a beautiful check pinafore.

The twee pinafore featured a v-neckline and elegant ruffles - and the royal layered up the jewel-toned dress with a long-sleeved black top. She kept her hair natural and her face makeup-free as she beamed at the camera to give her Christmas message.

Princess Eugenie looked glowing in her lovely dress

Princess Eugenie was joined by Julia de Boinville, who is the other co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, as they both shared their festive wishes.

Both co-founders shared Christmas messages

They captioned the video: "This year has been especially difficult for so many families, businesses, and organisations. We know that in times of emergency, exploitation increases. COVID-19 has created many challenges for victims and survivors of modern slavery, while amplifying the vulnerabilities of those most at-risk.

"We are so proud of all the work that's been done in the anti-slavery movement this year and look forward to what 2021 has to bring."

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their special news in September

Eugenie announced her pregnancy on 25 September 2020 and since then, due to major lockdown restrictions, we’ve had very few chances to see her in public with her blossoming baby bump.

This gorgeous post on Instagram shared the news with the world

However, earlier this week, Princess Eugenie was spotted in London wearing a gorgeous mini dress – clearly keeping up her fun style during pregnancy. The silver Maje frock flew off the virtual shelves when the royal was pictured wearing it.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together in 2021.

