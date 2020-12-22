We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie has nailed maternity dressing – just look at her stunning floral frock for proof!

The royal looked simply stunning as she joined her co-founder Julia de Boinville for an appearance with The Anti Slavery Collective for International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on 2 December.

READ: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to mark this milestone at Christmas

In a photo shared on their Instagram account, Eugenie could be seen sitting on a mustard chair dressed in a wintery maxi dress covered in red, black and blue florals from Me+Em – the same label she wore to announce her pregnancy back in September.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie: From cute toddler through to her charity work

The dress' floaty silhouette and detachable tie she wore around her waist perfectly accommodated her growing baby bump, while the sheer sleeves and ruffled hem added feminine touches.

However, the mum-to-be chose to make one tweak to her look – her neckline. Eugenie appeared to be sporting an open V-neck, which is different from the keyhole design featured on the model on the website.

In the snap, the Queen's granddaughter completed her look by opting for a relaxed hairstyle with loose waves and minimal makeup.

MORE: Princess Eugenie spotted in London wearing bump-skimming mini dress

The caption read: "This year the fight to end modern slavery has been harder than ever before with COVID-19 ripping through families, communities and businesses globally.

Floral maxi dress, £295, Me+Em

"Despite this we remained dedicated to the anti-slavery movement. We moved our efforts online and held 15 working from home conversation series to shed a light on how the pandemic was affecting different people and anti-slavery organisations.

"While many of the stories were harrowing we were also inspired by the amazing dedication of staff, volunteers and frontline workers caring for those most affected.

The royal wore a stunning green dress from Me+Em to announce her pregnancy

"There is much to be learnt from these people and their voices must be up front and centre in the world’s response to and recovery from the pandemic.

"Today, please join us in raising awareness of the global epidemic of modern slavery and thanking the incredible people who give so much to this fight. #EndSlavery #ModernSlavery #HumanTrafficking #EndTrafficking."

MORE: Princess Eugenie shows off stunning pregnancy glow during emotional new appearance

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.