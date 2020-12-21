Princess Eugenie spotted in London wearing bump-skimming mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie gave fans a peek into her chic winter wardrobe when she was spotted in London wearing a gorgeous mini dress.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, layered a Zara coat over her glittery dress as she left the Hauser and Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shows off stunning pregnancy glow during emotional new appearance

Eugenie was leaving work for the Christmas break which will likely see her relax at home with her husband – and we wouldn't be surprised if she recycled her festive outfit on Christmas day! The pair are believed to have relocated from Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Sweet Love Story

Fans of her look are in luck, because her black and silver Maje frock, which perfectly skimmed her blossoming baby bump, is still in stock – but not for long as several sizes are already selling out.

RELATED: 7 jewellery gift ideas we bet will be top of Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Christmas list

Eugenie's baby blue midi jacket from Zara is equally as popular, and since the price is currently reduced by 40 per cent to just £59.99, we're not surprised!

Maje mini dress, £239, Selfridges

The royal finished off her look with thick black tights and cosy faux-fur lined ankle boots from Kurt Geiger, adding her black and red lip-print face mask to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KG Kurt Geiger boots, £139, Selfridges

The mum-to-be may have opted to dress her bump in a regular floaty dress on her most recent outing, but she was also recently spotted enjoying some clothes shopping in one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite maternity brands, Seraphine.

The royal stepped out in a chic above-knee black dress, adding a tweed cardigan and a camel coat. Eugenie finished the look with her studded Chloé 'Susanna' boots, her lip-print face mask, plus a gorgeous bold red manicure.

We can't wait to see what stunning outfits she picked up during her outing!

SEE: Inside Princess Eugenie's home ahead of move to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's house

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.