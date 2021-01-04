We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed us with her chic take on denim for a meeting with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace back in September, but her designer choice was pricey at £1,295!

So we were thrilled when we spotted a more affordable version of her Gabriela Hearst number at Boden, which has now been reduced even further in the sale - to just £44. Hurry though, because it's selling out quickly.

MORE: The Queen's moving style tribute on Christmas Day revealed

With a flared midi skirt, nipped in waist and collared neckline, it's very similar to Kate's - though it is a slightly darker denim wash to the royal's original look.

Kate wore the beautiful denim dress from Gabriela Hearst in September

Even better, you can dress it down with trainers or add a more formal touch with heels, like Kate - and the staple frock can be worn across seasons.

MORE: January Sales 2021: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, ASOS & MORE!

The Duchess wore the denim dress as the Cambridges welcomed Sir David to their London home to watch his film, A Life on our Planet, with Prince William.

Denim dress, was £110 now £44, Boden

Adding the 'Pangolin Haka' earrings from one of her favourite designers Patrick Mavros, Kate paid her own tribute to wildlife causes – since a percentage of all sales of the beautiful collection are donated to Pangolin Conservation.

MORE: This is the special story behind Kate Middleton's stunning third wedding ring

We've also spotted another Duchess dupe in the Boden sale - the 'Bridport' straight-leg trousers in dusty rose also look very similar to Kate's favourite Marks & Spencer pair that have now sold out.

Pink trousers, £42.50, Boden

Currently reduced from £85 to £42.50, we reckon you could create a very similar look to some of the royal's go-to casual ensembles, by teaming it with a white T-shirt and crisp trainers.

Of course, Kate is a big fan of Boden herself, and has worn a number of dresses and knitwear pieces from the brand - so we reckon she'd approve of these sale buys...

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38!

HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.