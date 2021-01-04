﻿
kate-denim-dress-dupe

This gorgeous dupe of Kate Middleton's £1,295 denim dress is 60% off in the Boden sale

It's a royal-approved bargain!

Fiona Ward

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed us with her chic take on denim for a meeting with Sir David Attenborough at Kensington Palace back in September, but her designer choice was pricey at £1,295!

So we were thrilled when we spotted a more affordable version of her Gabriela Hearst number at Boden, which has now been reduced even further in the sale - to just £44. Hurry though, because it's selling out quickly.

With a flared midi skirt, nipped in waist and collared neckline, it's very similar to Kate's - though it is a slightly darker denim wash to the royal's original look.

cambridges-david-attenborough

Kate wore the beautiful denim dress from Gabriela Hearst in September

Even better, you can dress it down with trainers or add a more formal touch with heels, like Kate - and the staple frock can be worn across seasons.

The Duchess wore the denim dress as the Cambridges welcomed Sir David to their London home to watch his film, A Life on our Planet, with Prince William.

boden-dress

Denim dress, was £110 now £44, Boden

SHOP NOW

Adding the 'Pangolin Haka' earrings from one of her favourite designers Patrick Mavros, Kate paid her own tribute to wildlife causes – since a percentage of all sales of the beautiful collection are donated to Pangolin Conservation.

We've also spotted another Duchess dupe in the Boden sale - the 'Bridport' straight-leg trousers in dusty rose also look very similar to Kate's favourite Marks & Spencer pair that have now sold out.

kate-trousers-dupe

Pink trousers, £42.50, Boden

SHOP NOW

Currently reduced from £85 to £42.50, we reckon you could create a very similar look to some of the royal's go-to casual ensembles, by teaming it with a white T-shirt and crisp trainers.

Of course, Kate is a big fan of Boden herself, and has worn a number of dresses and knitwear pieces from the brand - so we reckon she'd approve of these sale buys...

 

