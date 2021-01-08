Remember Meghan Markle's iconic Roland Mouret dress? This stunning version is currently in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who could forget the night before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding?

As the crowds gathered at Windsor, Harry went to greet them with best man Prince William, and Meghan was pictured arriving at Cliveden House Hotel wearing a gorgeous navy blue midi dress by one of her favourite designers, Roland Mouret.

Meghan stunned royal fans in her Roland Mouret dress

The stunning look has since become one of the Duchess of Sussex's more iconic outfits, and sparked many lookalike dresses from high street brands.

Meghan loved the style so much that she was pictured wearing a grey, long-sleeved version just a couple of months after her wedding.

Roland Mouret dress, was £1,350, now £568, The Outnet

And now, a very similar version of the dress has been reduced at The Outnet - and amazingly, it's in stock in almost all sizes! Made from double wool crepe and featuring that beautiful off-shoulder neckline, it originally retailed for £1,350, but is now down to just £568.

There's a gorgeous yellow version available, too.

Roland Mouret dress, was £1,350, now £540, The Outnet

It’s incredibly rare for a dress worn by the Duchess to be available, let alone reduced - so we recommend shopping quickly if you want to get your hands on this timeless style.

She also owns a long-sleeved version of the frock

Prince Harry and Meghan married in a beautiful ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May, 2018. Of course, it was the bride's stunning Givenchy wedding gown that was the star of the show, as well as the stunning Stella McCartney number she chose for the evening celebrations.

Meghan also wore the dress in the documentary Queen of the World

Meghan also later revealed that the colour blue was particularly special to her ahead of the ceremony, as she wore a blue dress on the couple's first date. Could that be why she chose the stunning Roland Mouret dress?

The Duchess even had a piece of blue fabric sewn into her wedding dress, later telling ITV documentary Queen Of The World it was her "something blue". She added: "It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date." How lovely is that?

