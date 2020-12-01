Meghan Markle's stunning silk pyjamas are still available to shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex has sparked the 'Meghan effect' for everything from her clothes to her shoes and even her homeware - but what does she wear to cosy up off-duty?

Well, it would appear that Ms Markle is partial to a pair of silk pyjamas, like countless other stars - if her past choices are anything to go by.

MORE: 19 Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

When she played Rachel Zane on Suits, Meghan sported a pair of gorgeous personalised PJs by luxury brand Eberjay, which are still available to shop today! She also wore a pair of silk pyjama trousers from Rag & Bone in a 2015 video with FLARE magazine.

Meghan wore her J.Crew pyjamas on her now-closed Instagram page. IMAGE: Instagram

And, in her personal pictures on her now-closed Instagram account, the former actress also showed off a pair of white polka dot pyjamas from one of her favourite affordable brands, J.Crew.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan takes fans on a Suits wardrobe tour!

Meghan's Eberjay pyjamas were embroidered with the name 'Rachel' for her on-screen character - but you can steal her style with a number of designs from the brand even today, including the piped 'Gisele' set she rocked on the show.

MORE: Meghan Markle's sparkling new diamond ring revealed

But if the £105 price tag isn't for you, we've spotted a similar pair at John Lewis for just £39.

Eberjey 'Gisele' pyjamas, £105, Selfridges

Meanwhile, you can shop a very similar version to Meghan's polka-dot loungewear at another of her favourite brands, Marks & Spencer - this short set costs just £20.

MORE: Royal ladies in leathers! See Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice and more in their daring outfits

The Duchess has previously spoken of her love of dressing down, and even wearing pyjamas as daywear.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cotton pyjamas, £20, Marks & Spencer

Speaking during a video to go alongside her 2015 shoot with FLARE, she said of her laidback styling: "I love it. It speaks of that Californian relaxed feeling I've grown up with but taken up to that really chic level.

"So the idea of doing like a silk pyjama blouse - even with your monogram on the side - with like, great jeans, or that with a blazer - the whole look I think. If you can pull it off, and no-one's gonna say that you actually should still be in bed, go for it."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.