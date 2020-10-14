We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex made another important virtual appearance on Tuesday evening, as she joined the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit to speak from her Santa Barbara home.

Meghan looked effortless in her strappy summery dress, which featured blue and white detailing, and pulled her hair back into a low ponytail to show off her statement jacket earrings from New York jewellery brand Cuyana.

As usual, royal fans were quick to react to the Duchess' gorgeous new look, with many commenting on her decision to support another independent brand.

WATCH: Meghan opens up about motherhood and how it has changed her

Commenting on fashion account @WhatMeghanWore, one wrote: "Cuyana is a WOC-owned brand too!" while another added: "Those earrings are beautiful! Meghan finds the most endearing jewellery."

Luna Ear Jackets, £150, Cuyana

Meghan also wore her 'Luna Ear Jacket Earrings', worth around £150, for her surprise appearance on America's Got Talent in September.

Even better, her gorgeous new studs are still in stock! But if we know anything about 'the Meghan effect', they're set to sell out quickly - so hurry if you want to steal the royal's style.

Meghan also wore her Cuyana earrings for her appearance on America's Got Talent

Meghan has an incredible collection of jewellery, and often wears quirky and statement pieces - as well as sentimental items reflecting the names and star signs of husband Prince Harry and son Archie.

The former actress candidly spoke about her decision to step away from social media in her interview, admitting that she has "not been on social media for a very long time".

Meghan spoke openly about social media during the interview

"I had a personal account years ago which I closed down and then we had one through the institution in our office that was in the UK," she said.

"But that wasn’t managed by us, that was a whole team. And so I think that comes with the territory for the job that you have. I've made a personal choice to not have any account."

