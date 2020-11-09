Meghan Markle looks elegant in pleated coat on Remembrance Sunday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not join other members of the royal family to mark Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph, the couple did pay their respects privately in America.

As she visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery with husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked sombre in a black belted midi coat from Brandon Maxwell which was broken up with the splash of red from her poppy.

The elegant design is thought to be a custom design based on the designer's pleated wool-twill and silk-organza coat, which features shoulder pads and a tailored waist. Clearly a popular style, the £3,335 coat is selling out in all sizes.

Meghan paired it with a matching Brandon Maxwell belt and black heels which royal fans, including Meghan's Fashion, identified as the 'Lorenzo' suede pumps from Jennifer Chamandi, which come in seven different colourways.

She added gold jewellery, including Princess Diana's gold Cartier watch, and a plain black face mask. Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, wore a navy suit with his service medals attached.

Harry and Meghan laid flowers picked from their garden. Image: Lee Morgan

During their visit, the couple laid flowers that the Duchess picked from their garden in Santa Barbara at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers.

One had served in the Royal Australian Air Force while the other was from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Pleated wool-twill and silk-organza coat, £3,335, Brandon Maxwell @ Net-A-Porter

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that’s inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.”

Prince Harry signed a message with the wreath which read: "To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you."

Camilla and Kate paid their respects in the UK

Back in England, senior members of the royal family looked elegant as they attended a low-key version of the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph, due to COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a military-style jacket from Catherine Walker as well as a Philip Treacy hat. She was pictured singing alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, who stood a safe distance away wearing a black lace-trim coat, matching hat and pearl accessories.

