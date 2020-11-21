Meghan Markle’s go-to Strathberry handbags are now up to 60% off. Yes, really.

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle has a pared-down classic sense of style and that includes her handbags and totes. The Duchess of Sussex tends to go for structured leather bags that will last for seasons to come – a great fashion investment. One of her favourite handbag designers is Scottish luxury brand Strathberry – and you can get a chic handbag or tote just like Meghan on sale now for up to 60% off now. No need to wait for Black Friday! Shop the full Strathberry sale section or keep scrolling for an edit of the best deals on our favourites.

Edinburgh-based Strathberry shot into the stratosphere when Meghan first carried one of their burgundy colour block totes for her first joint royal visit with Prince Harry in 2017. She proved that the fashion statement wasn’t just a one-off when she attended more royal engagements carrying different Strathberry looks, including their East-West shoulder bag.

Strathberry purses and totes have been It bags since Meghan was spotted carrying them at royal engagements starting in 2017

Every model perfectly fit with Meghan’s taste, with the bags and totes featuring the timeless design, rich colours and signature luxe hardware for which Strathberry has now become known.

Meghan has the Strathberry East-West bag in green

But you’re going to shop the Strathberry sale, you'd better act quickly! The sought-after designs are quickly selling out, with limited stock available.

Shop handbags from Meghan Markle fave Strathberry

If you loved Lily Collins' chic fringed bag on Emily in Paris, you'll want to snap up this Strathberry bag which was spotted on the Xu Zhi runway at New York Fashion Week. It comes in six colours: blue, yellow, mint, orange, beige and bottle green – and is 60% off!

Miniature fringe tote, was £255 now £102, Strathberry

Also spotted on the Xu Zhi catwalk, the Strathberry ruffle crossbody, a collab with the London-based label, which can also be worn as a backpack or over the shoulder and is 50% off. The cute bag, which features the signature Strathberry bar hardware under the flap, comes in three colours: yellow, mint and beige.

Ruffle crossbody, was £325 now £162, Strathberry

The North/South Stylist crossbody design with cool striped webbing strap comes in seven colours – including this salmon pink colour block which is 40% off.

North/South Stylist, was £275 now £165, Strathberry

Give your wardrobe a pop of colour with the yellow and fuchsia colour block Stylist crossbody bag, which is 40% off. The design also comes in 17 more hues!

Stylist crossbody, was £325 now £195, Strathberry

We can definitely see Meghan carrying this beautifully structured bag with sleek gold hardware, which is now 30% off. You can also get other colours in the same style from £177.

Allegro Micro in bottle green, was £295 now £206.50, Strathberry

Meghan loves top handle handbags and this regal Nano tote with the signature Strathberry bar closure is available in 18 colours.

The Strathberry Nano tote in Ice Blue, was £325 now £260, Strathberry

You can snap up Meghan's East-West bag in black right now at a reduced price!

East-West bag, was £525 now £472.50 Strathberry

