Kate Middleton wows with deep V-neckline blouse for latest appearance - and chic longer hairstyle We love this royal look!

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a new virtual appearance talking to nurses about their experiences during the pandemic, looking chic and elegant in a tailored blazer and white shirt with a deep V-neckline.

Kate also appeared to be wearing a new necklace in the picture from the call, and her favourite Simone Rocha pearl earrings - plus we couldn't help but notice her sleek hairstyle, which appears to have grown a lot longer.

Of course, like everyone else, the Duchess is unable to see a hairdresser during the UK lockdown, though it certainly looks like she has a knack for styling it herself!

Kate spoke with nurses in Coventry and Warwickshire

Kate heard moving stories from the nurses at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHCW), and thanked them for their "acts of kindness" to their patients.

She spoke to the medical workers from Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk residence, which is close to the Cambridges' abode Anmer Hall - where Kate and Prince William's three children are currently being homeschooled.

She said: "You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile.

She looked beautiful in a white blouse and blazer

"And it's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things that you’re taught but the things that come from your heart.

"And I think that’s what matters so much now, these acts of kindness to the patients you're looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren't able to be there, but you are going that extra mile and being there."

Royal mum Kate became patron of the Nursing Now campaign in February 2018, when she officially launched the campaign at St Thomas' Hospital while pregnant with Prince Louis.

At an engagement with Nursing Now in 2018

Nursing Now works with partners around the world to advocate for more nurses in leadership positions and help them access better education and training, while also supporting them to share research and evidence of effective practice.