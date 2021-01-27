Kate Middleton's laptop stand is going in our Amazon basket - and stat!

The Duchess of Cambridge has proven to be quite the Zoom pro over lockdown. Like the rest of us, the royal family had to discover new ways of working during the pandemic - and remote meetings were was just one of the hurdles they had to face. The issue is - how do you look good and remember to take yourself off mute? Kate has mastered both of these things (of course she has!) and her laptop stand looks perfect for making sure her meetings go off without a glitch and - as expected - she looks screenshot worthy.

Laptop stand, £35.90, Amazon

We have found a version of Kate's tech stand and it's on offer for £35.90 right now - such a steal! What's more, the foldable stand is really versatile. It can also be used as a breakfast tray, a standing desk, a book tray, and a writing desk. It also has a detachable mobile phone holder and is good for neck pain.

Pic: Kensington Palace

Kate must have read our article about how to look good on Zoom. In the article, fashion designer Tom Ford - who dresses the likes of Jennifer Lopez - revealed how to look good for a meeting screen-to-screen instead of face-to-face. He said: "Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head. Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes."

He continued: "Take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on the side of your face you feel is best. The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on your face."

We can spy a lamp on Kate's left-hand side - so, tick! We imagine she'll also have an LED ring light behind the laptop, to give the Duchess more of a glow.

We recently asked a Chanel makeup artist to reveal her top tips for making yourself look more alert and awake during a zoom call. If you're looking at yourself in the corner of the screen wondering why your eyes look so sunken, makeup artist Zoë Taylor has a hack for that. "I always add a little light-reflecting highlighter onto this area straight after moisturising, I love . Tap it into the area with your ring finger before applying a good concealer, like ."

"If you need a real pick-me-up, do as above but also add a drop of the fluid into your concealer to lighten it further." She also advises to keep mascara on the top lashes only - leaving the bottom lashes bare. "This opens up the eyes without adding any darkness to the under-eye area," she explained.

