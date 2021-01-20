Pregnant Princess Eugenie rocks sparkling statement headband and ultra-glowing skin for new picture The royal is expecting her first baby

Princess Eugenie made a glowing new appearance as part of her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective on Tuesday, and we're in love with her sparkly look!

The royal appeared on the virtual call wearing an embellished hair band and chic black top - and we couldn't help but notice her glossy and flawless skin, too.

Eugenie's appearance came as she discussed the challenge of combatting modern day slavery with Project Everyone co-founder, Gail Gallie, and her Anti-Slavery Collective partner Julia de Boinville.

A photo of the meeting was shared on Twitter by the organisation, reading: "Our Co-founders, HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville, were delighted to join Goals House today for their January Dialogues. They spoke to Project Everyone Co-founder, Gail Gallie, about combatting modern day slavery. #GlobalGoals."

Eugenie looked glowing the snap!

Eugenie and Julia set up the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.

Eugenie's mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, also loves statement hair bands

Mum-to-be Eugenie joined the online discussion from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, where she and husband Jack Brooksbank have been preparing for the arrival of their first child.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie and her husband Jack are expecting their first baby

The Princess was last seen publicly just a few days before Christmas, when she was spotted leaving work at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London's Mayfair, dressing her baby bump in a Maje dress with a blue Zara coat.

HELLO! exclusively revealed in this week's issue that the royal baby, who will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, is due in mid-February.