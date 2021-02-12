We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie was photographed leaving London's Portland Hospital on Friday with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their new baby boy in tow, and we love the look the new mum opted for.

Keeping things casual but chic, the Princess could be seen in a gorgeous tartan dress which she paired with the most fabulous caramel coat.

Eugenie was wearing Hill House's £90 Ellie Nap Dress in Navy Tartan.

Wearing her glossy locks loose, the royal was truly glowing as she sat next to her son in the backseat of the car, with doting dad Jack behind the wheel.

Ellie Nap Dres, $125, Hill House

We love the royal's look

The piece is clearly special to Eugenie, as it's not the first time that we've seen her in the joyful number.

In December, Eugenie wore the same pinafore style frock when she filmed a Christmas video message for her Anti-Slavery Collective.

The twee pinafore featured a v-neckline and elegant ruffles – and we adored seeing it wrapped up beneath the 30-year-old's light brown coat on Friday.

Handmade Wool Coat, £119, Mango

While it's unclear where Eugenie's exact jacket is from, Mango's £119 'Handmade Wool Coat' is a near-identical dupe, featuring a stylish wrap-around belt and perfect for layering when it gets extra chilly out there.

Buckingham Palace announced the royal baby's birth in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

