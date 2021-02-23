We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex spoke openly about her own personal style and that of fellow royal women during a special engagement with the British Fashion Council on Tuesday.

Looking beautiful in a printed Victoria Beckham dress, Sophie, who presented the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Priya Ahluwalia, modestly described her own style as "a work in progress".

She added of British royal style in general: "Britain is an island – albeit a big island – and if you look at what royal women have worn over generations they have made huge fashion statements reflected from foreign shores, and that's what helps make our style."

Sophie presented Priya Ahluwalia with the special award

The Countess also told HELLO! during the online event that her own personal style icons blend both Hollywood and actual royalty.

When asked whose style she most admires, she said: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning." We have to agree!

Sophie chose a Victoria Beckham dress for the virtual presentation

Sophie is patron of the London College of Fashion, and was no doubt thrilled to present Priya with the award.

The designer, who was chosen for her focus on craftsmanship and community, uses deadstock and repurposed locally sourced vintage materials for her collections, combining elements and influences from her Nigerian and Indian heritage.

The Countess also flew the flag for British designers in her Victoria Beckham 'cabaret' dress, which features a playful print inspired by 1920s dancers.

Sophie counts Queen Rania of Jordan as one of her style inspirations

We've spotted a few dresses that are still available at Net-A-Porter, reduced from £595 down to £238, and one slightly different version of the frock at Fenwick, reduced to £148.50.

A newer, halter-neck style featuring the same print is also available, reduced from £625 down to £250.

Victoria Beckham dress, £238, Net-A-Porter

The royal has previously opened up about royal fashion and its significance during 2016 documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

Speaking of the monarch's penchant for bold colours, she said: "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past. She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

