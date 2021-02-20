Princess Eugenie looks glowing with statement headpiece in first family photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have announced that their new son is officially called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and they have shared a family portrait with the world via Instagram. Proud father Jack can be seen holding their bundle of joy and Princess Eugenie dotes on the little one, while wearing a striking yellow headband.

REVEALED: Princess Eugenie's royal baby's name - the full meaning behind August Philip Hawke

The mother-of-one was dressed in a simple cream jumper dress and a pale pink waterfall jacket, but she livened up her outfit with a splash of colour in the form of her velvet headpiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank introduce their son to the world

The mustard-hued band is made by American designer Jennifer Behr, and it is known as 'The Thada Headband'. The website description reads: "It is a classic silhouette that we can't get enough of. This padded headband has plenty of height, and is a versatile way to add polish to any look."

The parents looked overjoyed with their new arrival

Katy Perry has previously sported the teal version of Princess Eugenie's headband, so she's in good company when it comes to stylish accessories.

MORE: 25 adorable photos of the royals as babies

MORE: How Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby boy

As well as the velvet version, the Alice band comes in silk too, for those wanting more of an evening piece.

Shop Princess Eugenie's look with the black colour way:

Thada headband, $225, Jennifer Behr

Princess Eugenie is well known for her penchant for flamboyant headwear, and over the years she has sported an array of different hats, fascinators and headbands, including a very impressive creation at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, which even warranted its own Facebook account!

WOW: 13 show-stopping royal wedding hats you have to see

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice do love a headpiece

However, we must admit, although we do love the Princess' chic accessory, all eyes were on the royal baby who was swaddled up in an adorable blue knitted blanket and a matching hat.

Baby August was a vision in blue

Over the years, royal babies have typically been introduced wearing a white blanket from Nottingham based brand, G.H.Hurt & Son, but it seems that Princess Eugenie is breaking tradition with baby August's cover-up.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.