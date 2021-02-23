We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has been wowing us with her modern style choices of late - and it's been revealed that she recently added a chic new addition to her royal wardrobe.

Camilla is known to be a huge fan of Sole Bliss and its comfy shoes, and now she's invested in the brand's latest launch - a pair of chic leather trainers with a chunky platform sole. Here's hoping we see her wearing them soon!

According to the footwear label, the sneakers - which cost £179 - are made in Italy and contain podiatrist-approved comfort technology which promises to soothe foot conditions such as bunions, plantar fasciitis and arthritis.

Camilla has invested in some trendy trainers

The trainers also feature a stretch panel for bunions, as well as cushioned soles, wider widths, a seam-free leather lining, and a device to prevent pronation.

Sole Bliss designer Lisa Kay has previously said: "I'm delighted and honoured that Her Royal Highness continues to wear Sole Bliss shoes.

Trainers, £179, Sole Bliss

"The first time I saw the Duchess wearing our shoes was in June 2018. I was relaxing after a day's work at my factory in Italy when my partner sent me a photo. I was so excited I spilled my drink!"

Camilla sparked a sell-out after it was revealed that she owns a pair of the trainers - with the style flying off the virtual shelves within less than 24 hours. And if you're after a pair yourself, we're told they will be restocked within the next two weeks - so keep your eye on the Sole Bliss website.

Camilla has also embraced wearing jeans during lockdown

The Duchess owns a number of styles from Sole Bliss, and also favours the brand's block-heeled court shoes. In 2018, she revealed that she no longer wears high heels. "That's just one thing I have to accept. I've gone down to two inches - can't do anymore," she said.

We can't wait to see her rock her platform trainers!

