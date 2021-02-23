Fiona Ward
It's been revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall has bought some trendy new trainers to soothe her feet during royal engagements! See them here
The Duchess of Cornwall has been wowing us with her modern style choices of late - and it's been revealed that she recently added a chic new addition to her royal wardrobe.
Camilla is known to be a huge fan of Sole Bliss and its comfy shoes, and now she's invested in the brand's latest launch - a pair of chic leather trainers with a chunky platform sole. Here's hoping we see her wearing them soon!
According to the footwear label, the sneakers - which cost £179 - are made in Italy and contain podiatrist-approved comfort technology which promises to soothe foot conditions such as bunions, plantar fasciitis and arthritis.
Camilla has invested in some trendy trainers
The trainers also feature a stretch panel for bunions, as well as cushioned soles, wider widths, a seam-free leather lining, and a device to prevent pronation.
Sole Bliss designer Lisa Kay has previously said: "I'm delighted and honoured that Her Royal Highness continues to wear Sole Bliss shoes.
Trainers, £179, Sole Bliss
"The first time I saw the Duchess wearing our shoes was in June 2018. I was relaxing after a day's work at my factory in Italy when my partner sent me a photo. I was so excited I spilled my drink!"
Camilla sparked a sell-out after it was revealed that she owns a pair of the trainers - with the style flying off the virtual shelves within less than 24 hours. And if you're after a pair yourself, we're told they will be restocked within the next two weeks - so keep your eye on the Sole Bliss website.
Camilla has also embraced wearing jeans during lockdown
The Duchess owns a number of styles from Sole Bliss, and also favours the brand's block-heeled court shoes. In 2018, she revealed that she no longer wears high heels. "That's just one thing I have to accept. I've gone down to two inches - can't do anymore," she said.
We can't wait to see her rock her platform trainers!
