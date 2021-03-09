The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant as ever as she attended an International Women's Day reception with WOW Global on Monday.

Wearing a chic white shirt and a blazer, Camilla added some glamour to her look with a pair of chic gold earrings. She was later pictured wearing them as she was driven through central London on Monday, in images published by Page Six.

MORE: Why Meghan Markle chose her £3000 Armani dress for Oprah interview

A beautiful shot of the royal was shared on the Clarence House Instagram page, showing Camilla sitting in her lavish office as she joined the virtual event.

Camilla wore statement earrings for the virtual reception

The caption read: "To mark #IWD2021, The Duchess of Cornwall has joined a video reception with @wowglobal, of which HRH is President. Women of the World has hosted 65 festivals and events to celebrate women and girls across six continents, reaching more than two million people."

MORE: Prince Charles' wife Camilla has a secret home - and it's so beautiful

Plenty of fans commented on the chic photo, with one writing: "The Duchess looks very pretty here!" and another adding: "So elegant."

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall talks about her passion for reading

The post also featured some pictures of Camilla's past events with Women of the World - which is a global movement of festivals celebrating women & girls and taking a frank look at the obstacles they face.

MORE: Duchess Camilla collects these £5000 jewels - and her choices are adorable

Camilla's appearance on Monday came following the US airing of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which saw them reveal their experiences of working in the royal family.

Kate was also pictured on Monday

The palace has yet to react to the comments made by Meghan, though many members of the royal family shared posts relating to International Women's Day and Commonwealth Day.

The Duchess of Cambridge also appeared in a pre-recorded video call with the inspiring Jasmine Harrison, who became the youngest woman to solo row the Atlantic in February.