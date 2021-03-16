We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out with her husband Prince Charles on Tuesday, looking elegant as ever in a grey pinstripe skirt suit.

And she made sure to add some extra luxury to her look with her bag, carrying her gorgeous Moynat 'Gabrielle' clutch - which is so exclusive you cannot buy it, or even view it, online. It's thought to be worth around £4000.

Camilla first debuted the beautiful handbag at the Commonwealth service back in March 2019, and also owns a tan mini bag from the fashion house, which she also carried during the same month.

Camilla carried her Moynat handbag for today's engagement

It's not surprising that the royal is fond of the luxurious accessories from the French fashion house, since she is known to love her designer accessories!

The Duchess owns cult handbags from Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Fendi to name a few, and also has a number of styles from the Queen's favourite designer Launer London.

WATCH: Charles & Camilla visit a vaccination centre at Finsbury Park Mosque

Tuesday's engagement with Prince Charles saw the royal couple visit a vaccination pop-up centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London.

During the public outing, Camilla revealed that she was given the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab in February. Dr John McGrath, a GP who was administering the rollout at the mosque, asked the Duchess which vaccine she had received previously and was told AstraZeneca.

A closer look at Camilla's Moynat handbag

The Duchess added: "Although it didn’t matter. I didn't ask. I don't even ask because I hate injections so much that I shut my eyes… whatever comes out."

Prince Charles also spoke out on the news that Prince Philip has returned to Windsor Castle after a month-long stay in hospital. He revealed he is "thrilled" that his 99-year-old father has finally home and that he had "spoken to him several times".