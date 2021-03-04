We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has a stunning royal jewellery collection, including diamonds, emeralds and rubies - but we'd argue that among her most captivating pieces are her Van Cleef & Arpels 'Lucky Animals' brooches, of which she's known to have six.

There's an adorable collection of sweet characters in the range, and Camilla may have only recently acquired them - since she first appeared wearing the first piece, her Hummingbird brooch, back in February 2020.

She also owns the dog, owl, rabbit, squirrel and hedgehog pins from the range - but who knows, she could have them all!

WATCH: Camilla wears her sweet hummingbird pin on World Book Day

The luxury jewellery house writes of the collection: "A joyful, benevolent nature takes centre stage in the Lucky Animals® collection, which features a cast of endearing animals. From the sky to the earth, they are a playful nod to the Maison's original menagerie – the 'la boutique' collection from the 1950s."

Camilla's 'Lucky Animals' pins include rabbit, hedgehog and dog designs

We love the history behind the modern collection - the original brooches were sold at the brand's boutique in Place Vendôme, Paris, made in gold and studded with stones such as rubies, diamonds and emeralds.

Today's modern interpretation of the brooches sees them reimagined with mother-of-pearl and colourful stones such as Lapis Lazuli and Onyx. They retail from £4,950 up to around £6,000.

They are harder to make out, but Camilla has also been seen with the owl and squirrel pins

Camilla's dog clip, which caught the eye of many during her visit to Battersea Dogs Home in December 2020, almost has a cheeky personality with its cocked head and glistening eyes.

It's thought that she also owns the squirrel pin from the collection - since she was seen wearing a very similar style while reading a children's story with filmmaker Taika Waititi in May 2020 - but it's hard to confirm from the video.

The Duchess chose to wear her rabbit and hedgehog brooches for a World Book Day engagement in 2020, and wore her Hummingbird pin to mark the occasion for 2021. No doubt they are a talking point for engagements with children!

We find it hard to believe that Camilla could resist the horse clip, which costs £6,300. Also in the collection is a panda, a lion and a turtle, amongst others - we'd love to see her wearing them all...