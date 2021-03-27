Sophie Wessex surprises fans in glamorous sheer blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking beautiful in blue, the Countess of Wessex surprised fans earlier this week after making a glamorous appearance at the Women in Defence Awards 2020. Donning a navy blouse with semi-sheer sleeves for the event, Sophie accessorised with matching droplet earrings, wearing her blonde locks in a half-up half-down style.

Showcasing her natural beauty, the royal kept her makeup subtle and understated, modelling a pale brown eyeshadow, complete with rosy blusher and a nude lipstick to match.

VIDEO: The Countess of Wessex presents the Woman of the Year award

On hand to present the Woman of the Year award, Sophie thanked Women in Defence UK for the "huge honour".

She said: "It's been wonderful to watch all of the winners receive such wonderful accolades for their work and having been part of the judging panel, having read all of your citations, it was really hard to select the woman of the year."

Presenting the prestigious award to Beth-Marie Norbury, she concluded: "It's a huge honour to be able to present it to you. Congratulations and really enjoy the moment."

While Sophie's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we've found a number of similar styles from the high street.

Satin shirt, was £45 NOW £31.50, Monsoon

Reduced from £45 to £31.50, Monsoon is selling this shimmering satin blouse in the sale. Cut in a relaxed, floaty silhouette with long sleeves, it's the ultimate wardrobe staple, making the transition from desk to date night seamless.

Navy sheer top, £17.40, Warehouse

If you loved Sophie's semi-sheer sleeves, then Warehouse has you covered. Retailing at £17.40, the brand's woven mix top features similar contrasting panels. An instant update to the jeans-and-a-nice-top combination, we can also see it paired with tailored trousers and pencil skirts.

It's been a busy month for the royal, and she recently joined Prince Edward at the HG Wells Conference Centre in Woking on 10 March, which also happened to be the Earl's 57th birthday. The couple were pictured volunteering in the kitchen for the York Road Project, helping to prepare lunchtime snacks for the charity's clients, which included banana muffins, sausage rolls, cheese and onion twists and ginger biscuits.

