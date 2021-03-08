Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's mammoth home as you've never seen it before The Countess of Wessex joined a video call from inside

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have appeared from various areas inside of their home at Bagshot Park during the pandemic, and a recent call including the Countess showed more of one of their reception rooms than ever before.

The conference came as the Countess marked both Commonwealth Day and International Women's Day, and both a photo and video were released.

The angle of the image showed the same cream printed wallpaper as seen previously, but this time, dark oak open cupboards with framed family photographs on top were also revealed.

One featured Sophie and husband Prince Edward together, and two more showed their children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor. From what we can see, it looks as though James' photo was taken several years ago, while Lady Louise, whose picture is showcased in a green frame, can be seen smiling at the camera.

In the corner of Sophie's image, light blue curtains are also visible.

Sophie Wessex appeared from inside her family home

The video recording, meanwhile, unveiled a framed painting mounted upon one wall.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in shortly after their royal wedding in 1999.

The media from Sophie's latest appearance were shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter account with the caption: "Marking both Commonwealth Day and #InternationalWomensDay, the Countess of Wessex spoke to three women from around the Commonwealth about their experiences of supporting other women and their wider communities."

Sophie was joined by: Caitlin Figueiredo, founder and CEO of Jasiri Australia, which aims to transform women and girls' access to politics; Virginia Khunguni, founder of 'Girls Arise for Change', an initiative to help girls who have escaped early marriages, sexual exploitation and child labour, and June Sarpong, Prince's Trust ambassador and co-founder of international conference, Women: Inspiration and Enterprise Alliance.

