Kate Middleton's favourite bag now comes in Millennial Pink

Kate Middleton loves her gorgeous leather Aspinal of London bag so much, she has it in multiple colours! And we’re guessing she’ll be tempted to add the luxury retailer’s newest shade, tea rose – a beautiful millennial pink – to her collection just in time for spring.

Duchess Kate's 'Midi Mayfair' bag is one of her favourites – she has it in more than one colour!

And not only is Duchess Kate’s coveted ‘Midi Mayfair’ bag available in the princess-perfect tea rose hue, there are also a host of other Aspinal accessories waiting to refresh her wardrobe in the shade – and yours, too! Plus, you can save 20% on Aspinal of London with HELLO!'s exclusive discount code; simply add HELLO20 at checkout before April 6.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Tea Rose, £595, Aspinal of London

You can find everything from credit card holders to wallets and silk scarves in the pretty spring shade.

Just as chic is another new Aspinal colour, Cornflower, that – let’s face it – also fits right into the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Cornflower, £595, Aspinal of London

Like the elegant ‘Hat Box’ design or the cool 'Camera A' bag, the Kate-approved ‘Midi Mayfair’ comes in cornflower blue as well as tea rose both new for spring 2021.

And here's a style tip: for a chic twist, add an Aspinal neck bow scarf (£80) to the handle of your Midi Mayfair.

We’ve spotted Duchess Kate carrying one of her timeless Aspinal bags on multiple occasions, including a visit to City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square last year. And we’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled to see if she adds the spring 2021 shades to her collection.

