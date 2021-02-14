Meghan Markle's surprise pregnancy announcement dress has a special detail you might have missed It has everything to do with the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's son Archie.

Meghan Markle stunned in a flowing ivory dress as she and Prince Harry announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child.

SEE: 11 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic moments in public

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day

But the comfy designer look had a very special detail that you might have missed. It was designed by Carolina Herrera and was first made when she was pregnant with Archie. People Magazine reported that Meghan has a longtime rapport with the brand's creative director, Wes Gordon.

Big brother Archie will turn 2 on May 6. In the photo, taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, the couple smiles at each other as they sit barefoot in a grassy backyard. Harry, who wears a button-down top and trousers, looks down at Meghan, who sits in his lap cradling her baby bump with a smile.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie's baby's birth differed from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Hello!. Sweetly, the news echoes Princess Diana's announcement of her pregnancy with Prince Harry, on Valentine's Day back in 1984.

The royal couple welcomed their son Archie on May 6, 2019.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were all informed of the news before the announcement.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's never-before-seen LA home floor plan revealed

The baby will be eighth-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, after brother Archie in seventh place and Harry in sixth. The Duke of York will move down to ninth-in-line, while his youngest daughter Princess Eugenie will drop out of the top ten, after the birth of Harry and Meghan's next child.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth in a US hospital, given that she and the Duke moved to the States in March 2020, after their decision to step back from royal life.