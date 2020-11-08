Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make surprise Remembrance Day visit The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid their respects

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex privately visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday, in honour of Remembrance Day.

The couple laid flowers that the Duchess picked from their garden in Santa Barbara at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers.

One had served in the Royal Australian Air Force while the other was from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that’s inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.”

Prince Harry signed a message with the wreath which read: "To all of those who have served and are serving. Thank you."

The father-of-one served in the Army for 10 years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

He hold the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

On his return from service, he was inspired to create the Invictus Games for injured and disabled veterans.

The couple laid flowers from their garden. Image: Lee Morgan

Before meeting her husband, Meghan joined a USO tour to support the troops visiting six countries including Afghanistan.

Speaking on the Declassified podcast on Sunday, the Duke spoke movingly about the importance of paying tribute to fallen troops, even during the pandemic.

He said: "Even when we can’t be together, we remember together."

Back in England, senior members of the royal family attended the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph.

Prince Harry also placed a wreath

It was a more low-key service than usual because due to COVID-19, spectators were asked to stay away this year and participate in a moment's silence on their own doorsteps.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who laid a wreath at the Cenotaph, as did his father, Prince Charles, who was acting on behalf of the Queen.

In order to comply with safety recommendations, the monarch watched from a separate balcony from her family members, alongside her lady in waiting, Mrs Susan Rhodes.

