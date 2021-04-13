Prince Harry won't salute at Prince Philip's funeral – unlike Prince William and Prince Charles

Prince Harry's attendance at his grandfather's funeral on Saturday will visibly mark his change of status within the royal family.

Following his decision with wife Meghan Markle to step away from their roles as working royals, Harry lost his honorary military titles, including that of Captain General of the Royal Marines, and as such is likely to wear a suit rather than a military uniform.

Protocol states that retired service personnel are allowed to wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military. Furthermore, only those wearing a military headdress can salute, meaning that Harry is also not entitled to salute at the funeral, unlike his brother and his father.

Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday is a ceremonial event, and it is thought that Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne and the Earl of Wessex will all attend in military uniform.

Prince Harry pictured at the funeral of the Queen Mother in 2002

Having been forced to step back from public life "for the foreseeable future" over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew – who served with the Royal Navy for 22 years – is also prevented from wearing military dress.

It comes after Prince Harry released a personal tribute to his late grandfather. The 36-year-old – who is currently self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage after returning to London from California for the funeral service – said in his statement: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.

Prince Philip with his grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

Harry described his grandpa as 'legend of banter' in his tribute

"So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. The message concluded, 'Per Mare, Per Terram' - which means 'By Sea, By Land' in Latin.

