Countess Sophie's beautiful custom-made dress for Prince Philip's funeral revealed

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant and respectful at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, just like the rest of the royal ladies in attendance.

Sophie turned to one of her most trusted designers, Suzannah Crabb, for her dress for the service - wearing what appeared to be a custom-made design from the brand for the poignant event.

It looks like the royal wore an all-black version of one of her favourite dresses, the 'Evangeline' style, which she also owns in white with a navy panel. It costs £1,850.

It is known that Suzannah makes custom pieces for Sophie, though whether it was a new dress that was produced specifically for the funeral, or one that was already in her wardrobe, we do not know.

Royal women are known to always pack a black dress while away on foreign trips, in case they are required to wear mourning dress due to a family loss. It could be that Sophie has had this dress in her collection for a while.

The Countess of Wessex wore all black to Prince Philip's funeral

The Countess teamed her look with a knotted straw headband by Jane Taylor, a diamond brooch and pearl earrings, in keeping with many other royal ladies at the funeral.

HELLO! has previously spoken to designer Suzannah Crabb about her relationship with Sophie. She said: "I deal with her [personally], which is really nice. And she also has a lady in waiting who's great to work with, too. She's super supportive."

The Countess of Wessex loves her bold green Suzannah dress

She added that Sophie's favourite Suzannah dress in her collection is her bold green A-line dress, which she has worn to a number of events.

"She's worn it four, five, maybe six times. It's definitely her favourite," she told HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon during an Instagram Live session in April 2020. "It's a really good standout [look]… very 1950s, kind of Kelly green, I would say!"

