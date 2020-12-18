Countess of Wessex stuns in skinny trousers for surprise new appearance Prince Edward's wife volunteered with the York Road Project

We all know that the Countess of Wessex loves a skinny trouser and she looked delightfully festive in a cosy ensemble during a surprise appearance last week.

Sophie, 55, joined the York Road Project as a volunteer at their temporary facility in the HG Wells Conference Centre in Woking on 10 December.

The charity, which provides support and accommodation to those experiencing homelessness in the area, shared photos of the Countess' visit on Thursday.

Sophie teamed her wine-coloured skinny trousers with a dark green roll neck jumper and a navy blazer as she helped to pack weekly goody bags for the charity's clients, which contain items such as fruit, snacks, toiletries and other necessities.

The York Road Project shared photos of Sophie's visit

The Countess wore a colourful printed face mask throughout her visit, where she also helped to prepare curry as an evening meal.

Sophie, who often loves to wear personalised jewellery, accessorised with a delicate gold necklace with her initial 'S' and citrine earrings.

Sophie wearing her initial necklace back in 2018

In a statement on the York Road Project's website, CEO Cherisse Dealtry said: "We were honoured The Countess of Wessex joined us as a volunteer on Thursday.

"It was a real joy to have her helping to cook the evening meal for our clients, and meeting with staff and volunteers to hear their stories."

With the support of Woking Borough Council, the charity was able to access the Woking Hotel which adjoins HG Wells Conference Centre offering 22 clients their own room with ensuite, to ensure they did not rough sleep. An additional ten beds have also been built in one of the empty halls at HG Wells.

Mum-of-two Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, has volunteered with a number of charities and projects throughout the year, including helping to prepare meals for frontline workers.

